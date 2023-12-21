Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look glamorous in their family holiday card: See the pic

Just when we thought the Stefani/Shelton clan couldn't get any more adorable, we spotted their glamorous holiday card.

Gwen Stefani and current husband Blake Shelton may be wearing their holiday best, but they look completely at ease in this photo with the three sons Stefani shares with ex-husband, musician Gavin Rossdale: Kingston (17), Zuma (15) and Apollo (9). The men look dapper in their suits, Stefani looks elegant yet lively in her ruffled full-length peach dress and Shelton's dog, Betty, looks content to hang with her family.

@isabelalysa via Instagram

A photo of the card was shared in an Instagram Story by Isabel Alysa, a self-described "tan artist" and founder of Dolce Glow. In the photo, the Stefani/Shelton holiday card is lying on top of what looks like a folded sweatshirt ... perhaps a gift from Stefani to Alysa?

The card reads: "Happy Holidays with love from Gwen, Blake and the Boys."

Alysa added this text to the image: "Thank you @gwenstefani I love you! 🎁"

After more than five years together, Stefani and Shelton tied the knot on July 3, 2021. Shelton really got to know Stefani's boys when they all quarantined on his Oklahoma ranch together in 2020, and he's learning when to intervene and when to let go.

“I’ve had stepparents,” Shelton said to Donna Farizan on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Nov. 10. “I think it’s, in some ways harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back, and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what always be there if I’m needed.”

And he really means that.

In fact, he decided to leave his role as a coach with "The Voice" this year in order to spend more time with his family.

Whether they are performing on stage together or making jam on their Oklahoma ranch, this dynamic duo always "makes it feel like Christmas."