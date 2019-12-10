Gwen Stefani asks to 'cut the cameras' after tearing up on 'The Voice'

A performance from a singer on her team during Monday’s semifinal episode of “The Voice” gave Gwen Stefani all the feels.

The singer was moved to tears after Rose Short belted out Foreigner’s ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is.” She was so moved, in fact, that she asked to “cut the cameras.”

"I'm not ready. Oh my god, I'm crying," Stefani said while wiping away her tears after the performance. "That was unbelievable. I am so in awe of you. I'm so honored to work with you," she said while burying her face in her hands.

"Cut the cameras," she added.

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson stepped in to offer the words that Stefani struggled to get out.

“It was moving. That’s why you’re crying,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said to Stefani before turning her attention to Short. “You are a gift, you are a gift. I don’t care what happens on this show. You are so blessed. That was so good.”

While Stefani had trouble getting hold of her emotions on the show, she did manage to speak highly of Short later.

“She’s a master. She understands everything about performing and singing and what she needs to do to try to connect with an audience,” a composed Stefani said about Short in her Instagram stories. “She just is really real and really in touch with herself.”