Gwen Stefani rocks short, platinum bob — see the fresh look!

Fashion icon Gwen Stefani looks amazing in just about anything, and her latest look is absolutely stunning.

The coach of “The Voice” shared a picture of her on set with a super short bob with straight bangs, standing at one of the iconic red chairs from the show.

She paired the hairstyle — which we can probably assume is a wig, since her hair seems to be back to normal length in her Instagram stories — with a tiger striped skirt, fishnets, and a sheer blouse with a modified tuxedo shirt bib.

Fans seemed to love the look on Instagram, which had more than 110,000 likes.

“You look so amazing!” one fan wrote. “Love you Gwen!”

“You’re beautiful Gwen! Being in love sure works for you!!” another wrote.

Stefani and Shelton confirmed they were dating back in November of 2015. Shelton split from Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage and less than a month later, Stefani announced she and Gavin Rossdale were divorcing after 13 years together.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer recently said she and the country star make it work, even thought it’s “a weird contrast.”

“We do not seem like we would be together, but yet we go together perfectly” she said in an episode of “The Voice.”

Stefani, 50, is mother to sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. She’s referred to Shelton as "my favorite human" and has said she hopes he will be her "forever" man.”