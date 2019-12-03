Kelly Clarkson covered 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood' theme, and we're misty-eyed

Kelly Clarkson wants to be your neighbor.

Well, OK, not really, but she did perform a memorable cover of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” the theme song to the classic children's television program “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” on her show Tuesday.

The singer, who makes nearly as many headlines for her covers in her popular “Kellyoke” segment on her show as she does for her bold fashion choices on “The Voice,” struck gold again with her soulful take on the well-known theme.

Backed by a three-piece band (each musician wore a red sweater in honor of Mister Rogers, who was known for sporting sweaters), Clarkson gave the song a bluesy twist, while the silhouette of a dancer performed behind a curtain that paid tribute to Mister Rogers' changing his shoes and sweater like he did on his show.

Mister Rogers would've been proud of Clarkson's interpretation of his theme song. Getty Images

The whole performance, which ran for just shy of two minutes, was impressively done and choreographed — and may just leave you a little misty-eyed.

The cover was especially appropriate since Clarkson’s guest on the show was none other than Tom Hanks, who can currently be seen in theaters portraying the legendary TV personality in the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”