Kelly Clarkson's daring outfit on 'The Voice' had the internet buzzing

Kelly Clarkson is continuing to turn heads on "The Voice" with eye-catching looks that fans just can't stop buzzing about.
The talk show host and singer looked sassy during Monday's episode in an asymmetrical, sparkly dress with one sleeve and a flowing train. Clarkson put her own spin on the Alex Perry runway design and layered the daring dress over a black blouse and tall boots.
Stuff We Love
Fans and viewers had a lot thoughts about the 37-year-old's striking style choice.
One Twitter user compared her look to that of the cartoon vixen Jessica Rabbit.
Another thought the bold ensemble channeled a popular children's snack.
A third viewer thought Clarkson's look resembled an art project.
At the same time, many fans applauded the singer for her risky fashion choices.
Others came to Clarkson's defense and offered some constructive criticism on her outfit.
Clarkson wasn't the only one rocking a fashionable ensemble Monday night. Her fellow judge, Gwen Stefani, looked ready to party in a silver and pink sequined mini dress and boots.
Monday night marked the second time Clarkson made waves for her style selection. Last week, she appeared on "The Voice" sporting a black sequined dress with oversized cuffs and massive white lapels.
What bold look will Clarkson wear next? We'll just have to wait and see.