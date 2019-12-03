Kelly Clarkson's daring outfit on 'The Voice' had the internet buzzing

Kelly Clarkson is continuing to turn heads on "The Voice" with eye-catching looks that fans just can't stop buzzing about.

The talk show host and singer looked sassy during Monday's episode in an asymmetrical, sparkly dress with one sleeve and a flowing train. Clarkson put her own spin on the Alex Perry runway design and layered the daring dress over a black blouse and tall boots.

Fans and viewers had a lot thoughts about the 37-year-old's striking style choice.

Clarkson wore a black blouse underneath the red Alex Perry dress. NBC

One Twitter user compared her look to that of the cartoon vixen Jessica Rabbit.

Another thought the bold ensemble channeled a popular children's snack.

Love @NBCTheVoice and @kellyclarkson but why dress like a fruit roll up — cindy muench (@MooMuench) December 3, 2019

A third viewer thought Clarkson's look resembled an art project.

Agree! That is a very weird, odd dress that looks like a couple things pasted together! — Jean (@coconutfemme) December 3, 2019

At the same time, many fans applauded the singer for her risky fashion choices.

LOVE that red dress @kellyclarkson is wearing on #TheVoice tonight! Sizzlin’ girl!🔥🔥 — Sandy Bollinger (@sbnr123) December 3, 2019

Others came to Clarkson's defense and offered some constructive criticism on her outfit.

To be fair on Kelly, the show has Stylists to dress her. However, had I been her, I'd have vetoed the black silky long sleeved blouse under a red one-shoulder racy prom dress. Sorry Kel. We still love you regardless of what you're wearing. ❤ — Anne Mitchell (@chynna67) December 3, 2019

Clarkson wasn't the only one rocking a fashionable ensemble Monday night. Her fellow judge, Gwen Stefani, looked ready to party in a silver and pink sequined mini dress and boots.

The stylish judges of "The Voice." NBC

Monday night marked the second time Clarkson made waves for her style selection. Last week, she appeared on "The Voice" sporting a black sequined dress with oversized cuffs and massive white lapels.

Clarkson's outfit choice on last week's episode of "The Voice" also got fans buzzing. NBC

What bold look will Clarkson wear next? We'll just have to wait and see.