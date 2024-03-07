Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper dating? Why they sparked rumors

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been spotted stepping out together since the fall of 2023.

Though they haven't publicly commented on the status of their relationship, they were photographed holding hands in London on Jan. 25. Now, fans are anticipating they’ll walk the red carpet together at the 2024 Academy Awards, where Cooper has been nominated for three awards for "Maestro."

Cooper, 49, shares a daughter with model Irina Shayk. The two were linked from 2015 to 2019 but never married. He brought their 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, to the L.A. premiere of "Maestro."

Hadid, 28, also has a child: She shares daughter Khai with her ex Zayn Malik, a former One Direction band member.

Reflecting on her year in 2021, the year she and Malik split, Hadid told InStyle magazine that she learned a lot about relationships.

"I’ve been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there’s something hard, find something beautiful in it," she said.

Read on to see how Cooper and Hadid became a rumored couple.

October 2023: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spark relationship rumors

Hadid and Cooper were spotted out at a group dinner in New York, then seen leaving in the same car, in October 2023.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on February 27, 2024 in NYC. Gotham / GC Images

October 2023: Bradley Cooper supports Gigi Hadid’s clothing line

Also that month, Cooper was seen wearing a pair of custom royal blue and gold Adidas Sambas sneakers that were made for the opening of Hadid’s clothing line, Guest in Residence, in New York City.

January 2024: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid attend a Golden Globes afterparty

After the 2024 Golden Globes, Cooper and Hadid were seen grabbing dinner in L.A. with Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano. Campano had been Cooper's date to the event.

January 2024: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid hold hands in London

Cooper and Hadid were photographed holding hands together in London Jan. 25. Hadid donned a black leather jacket to stay warm, and Cooper opted for a navy peacoat with a blue Louis Vuitton hat.

February 2024: They're seen again in New York

Cooper and Hadid were spotted at Hadid's clothing store in New York, according to E! News.