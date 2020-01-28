Irina Shayk talks about split with Bradley Cooper in new interview

After four years together, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk went their separate ways last summer, and since then, the exes and co-parents have remained silent about their breakup until this week.

In a new interview for British Vogue, the Russian model opens up about love, loss and “life without B.”

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” the 34-year-old explained. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

But for a period of time, she and Cooper, 45, seemed to make a good match.

They began dating back in 2015, and in the spring of 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Lea de Seine, to the world. But their relationship came to an end in June 2019.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where the actor was nominated for his performance in "A Star Is Born," on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. George Pimentel / WireImage

Although the romance between Shayk and Cooper didn’t endure, looking back at it now, Shayk has no regrets.

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she told the publication. “Life without B is new ground.”

And, as she made clear in the interview, she’s unlikely to ever tread back to the old ground again.

“I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” she said. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?”

Bradley Cooper takes a walk with daughter Lea de Seine just months after her birth. SPOT / BACKGRID

Of course, not all ties are cut when it comes to Cooper, thanks to their little Lea. And Shayk isn’t hesitant to get tied up in love again.

In a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said that she could even see herself walking down the aisle one day.

“Do I believe in marriage?" she mused. "Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

But she’s also not the kind of person who necessarily needs it.

"Women are the ones who can handle everything,” she said at the time. “Woman can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!"