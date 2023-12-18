Bradley Cooper and daughter beam as she makes rare appearance at ‘Maestro’ premiere

Bradley Cooper took a very special date to the premiere of his new movie, “Maestro.”

The Oscar-nominated actor was accompanied to the Dec. 12 event at Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures by his daughter, Lea, 6, whom he shares with his ex, Irina Shayk.

Cooper gave off classic Hollywood pizazz vibes, sporting a dark suit and buttoned-up vest, while Lea arrived in an animal print dress, with a red and black purse.

Bradley Cooper and daughter Lea smile for the cameras at Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 12, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

While speaking with Emma Stone during an “Actors on Actors” conversation for Variety, released on Dec. 8, Cooper recently gave the 411 about a rather deep conversation he and Lea had.

“I was with my daughter the other day, she’s like, ‘So what happens after, when you die?’” he said.

“I was like, ‘I actually don’t know,’” he continued. “Because I always tell her the truth.”

“Doesn’t Google know?” she asked him.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” he continued. “I was like, ‘Maybe?’”

Cooper said he held off asking Google then and there because he doesn’t want to be on his phone around Lea.

High-five! Bradley Cooper and his daughter are all smiles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Lea was born in March 2017. Cooper and Shayk split in 2019 but maintain a friendly relationship, with Shayk saying Lea is a focus.

“We’re teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we’re like, ‘Just remember kindness and love,’” Shayk told Harper’s Bazaar in April.

“With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside,” she added.

As for Cooper, you can see him in “Maestro,” in which he plays legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, when it becomes available to stream on Netflix Dec. 20 or in select theaters now. The film has already garnered him Golden Globe nominations for best actor and best director.