Bradly Cooper's 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, proved that walking the red carpet isn't all that much fun for a kid.

The adorable little girl, whose mom is Cooper's ex, model Irina Shayk, appeared to get bored when she accompanied her dad to the Los Angeles premiere of his new film “Maestro" on Dec. 12.

So she decided to whip out a coloring book.

Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea De Seine, is seen taking a break from the red carpet to color at the Los Angeles premiere of Cooper's new movie "Maestro." affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Lea and a young friend plopped down alongside the velvet ropes on the floor of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where they began drawing with pencils in their books.

Lea wore a animal print dress to the star-studded event. affinitypicture / BACKGRID

In a video of the moment shared by Entertainment Tonight, Lea can be seen furiously erasing something in her book. She then looks up to get the attention of her father, who's chatting with co-star Carey Mulligan.

"Daddy! Daddy!" Lea calls out.

Lea sported a cute animal print dress and carried a red-and-black crossbody purse to the event, while Cooper opted for a dark three-piece suit.

The father-daughter duo were photographed smiling for the camera, presumably at some point before Lea decided red carpets were for the birds.

Little Lea wore a cute animal-print dress to the event. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Cooper recently opened up about Lea's inquisitiveness to fellow Hollywood star Emma Stone during an “Actors on Actors” conversation for Variety, released on Dec. 8.

The "A Star is Born" actor revealed that Lea sometimes comes to him with pretty tough questions.

“I was with my daughter the other day, she’s like, ‘So what happens after, when you die?’” Cooper told Stone.

“I was like, ‘I actually don’t know,’” he continued. “Because I always tell her the truth.”

Cooper's answer was not enough for his no-nonsense kid, who followed up by asking him, “Doesn’t Google know?”

“I was like, Oh my God,” Cooper said. “I was like, ‘Maybe?’”

Stone, who was fascinated by the story, asked Cooper if he ended up Googling the question right then and there for his daughter.

"No, I didn’t. We were getting ice cream,” Cooper responded.