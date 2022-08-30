Irina Shayk posts vacation photos with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk posted photos from a tropical vacation on Instagram, including one featuring her former partner, Bradley Cooper.

In the photo, Shayk and Cooper are standing side-by-side and smiling as Cooper adds water to a bin, where nearby pigs are drinking water. The other eight pictures show Shayk on a sandy beach with pigs and the video shows the pigs walking on the beach.

She captioned the set of photos with a red heart emoji.

The former couple dated for four years and parted ways in 2019. This isn't the first time they've been photographed together — Cooper and Shayk were photographed together seven months after their split.

They share daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 5. Shayk told Elle Magazine in March of 2021 that she doesn't believe in co-parenting, but rather she just parents with Cooper.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” Shayk told Elle Magazine. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Shayk has not disclosed details regarding the end of her relationship with Cooper and rarely comments on him publicly.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she told the magazine. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”