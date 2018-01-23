share tweet pin email

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the list of nominees up for honors at this year's Oscars, and as expected, some of Hollywood's best projects and brightest talents made the cut.

But not everything went as expected.

That's especially so for one actor who seemed like a shoo-in when the awards season started.

Everett Collection James Franco in "The Disaster Artist."

Despite being an early favorite, James Franco was nowhere to be seen among the nominees — a snub that comes just two weeks after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the star.

Just as the actor won a Golden Globe for his role in "The Disaster Artist" earlier this month, came reports of inappropriate behavior and calls of hypocrisy, the latter related to his choice to wear a Time's Up pin on the red carpet in support of the women who've face sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the industry and beyond.

Although Franco said the claims against him were "not accurate," he vowed that "If there's restitution to be made, I will make it."

It seems that may not have been enough for Academy voters who were still in the process of deciding the nominees when the news broke — and who were well aware of the growing momentum behind the MeToo movement.

Of course, his wasn't the only favored name left out of the nominee list.

The snubs

Focus Features, Sony Pictures Judi Dench as Queen Victoria in "Victoria & Abdul," and Michelle Williams as Gail Harris in "All the Money in the World."

Michelle Williams, who made headlines both for her performance in "All the Money in the World" and for a massive pay gap related to the same project, and venerable talent Judi Dench ("Victoria & Abdul) both seemed well-placed for a spot in Oscar's Best Actress category, but neither one made an appearance.

However, there were no scandals to account for these omissions. It was really more a case of too much of a good thing.

With Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water"), Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird"), Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya") and 21-time nominee Meryl Streep ("The Post") in the running, there just wasn't room for every worthy contender.

Lionsgate via Alamy "The Big Sick," starring Zoe Kazan as Emily, Ray Romano as Terry and Holly Hunter as Beth.

It was much the same situation that locked Holly Hunter out of the Best Supporting Actress category, despite putting on a scene-stealing performance in "The Big Sick."

That marked just one oversight for that dramedy.

A24 Films via Alamy, Neon "The Florida Project" and "I, Tonya" were two of the promising films overlooked for Best Picture.

"The Big Sick" didn't make it into the Best Picture roundup, either, and it was in good company alongside other critical and fan favorites, including "The Florida Project," "I, Tonya," and "The Disaster Artist."

Those snubs sting even more when you factor in the fact that up to 10 films can be nominated for Best Picture, but only nine were.

But the jaw-dropping exclusions weren't the only surprises in the mix when the nominations were announced. Just as interesting as the oversights were the surprise inclusions — and that all of them were from the same film.

The shockers

Alamy "Phantom Thread," starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Many Oscar odds makers figured Daniel Day-Lewis would get a nod for his pre-retirement performance in the dressmaker drama "Phantom Thread," but none pegged it as one of the big contenders across the board.

In addition to Best Actor, the film raked in nominations for Best Picture, Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Supporting Actress (Lesley Manville), Score (Jonny Greenwood) and Costume Design (Mark Bridges).

Even more surprises lie ahead, of course — when the winners are announced on the big night. See who takes Oscar gold when the 90th annual Academy Awards airs March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.