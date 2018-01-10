share tweet pin email

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," James Franco responded to sexual misconduct allegations raised against him on social media during Sunday's Golden Globes.

Franco was criticized on Twitter for wearing a Time's Up pin at the awards show in support of the movement to fight sexual harassment by a handful of women who claimed he'd behaved inappropriately in the past.

"Things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long,'' Franco told Colbert on Tuesday. "I don't want to shut them down in any way. I think it's a good thing and I support it."

Colbert asked Franco if it's possible for there to be reconciliation between his thoughts about what happened and the accusations leveled against him.

"If there's restitution to be made, I will make it,'' Franco said after a long pause. "If I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to."

On a night when he won a best actor award for his role in "The Disaster Artist," the 39-year-old was called out on Twitter by actresses Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan for what they described as sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior.

Ally Sheedy, the "Breakfast Club" star who acted in a 2014 Off-Broadway play directed by Franco, also made cryptic references to Franco on Twitter during the Golden Globes.

"James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business," she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

In another tweet, the actress wrote, "Why is James Franco allowed in?"

Franco told Colbert, "I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy."

"I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her," he added. "I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I can’t speak for her."

Franco also reasserted his reason for wearing the pin representing the Time's Up movement in which more than 300 actresses initially donated more than $13 million to a legal defense fund that supports men and women who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

"I wore (the pin) because I do support it,'' Franco said. "I support change."

