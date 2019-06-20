Happy birthday to Santiago Bastón! Eva Longoria's bundle of joy just turned 1.

The actress celebrated her baby boy's big day on Instagram Wednesday, but as she explained in the caption accompanying the post, he's not really a baby anymore.

"When did this happen?!!!" she wrote alongside a sweet pic of her beaming at him. "I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler!"

Despite her obvious delight, she added a sad-face emoji to show how she feels about how fast her child's first year has flown by.

A number of Longoria's celebrity pals — including Reese Witherspoon, Melanie Griffith, Natalie Portman, Brooke Shields, Ricky Martin and more — adding heart emoji, birthday wishes and sweet sentiments in the comments that followed.

"This past year has been the best year of my life," Longoria continued. "Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical."

The 44-year-old then addressed her son directly.

"Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!" she explained. "Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!"

And there's someone else who's been sharing that joy — dad José Bastón, who wed Longoria in 2016.

Santiago is the first child for the actress, but he's the fourth for Bastón, and on Sunday, in honor of Father's Day, Longoria celebrated his role in both of their lives.

"I can’t even remember the days before our beautiful Santi arrived," she wrote beside a lovely photo of their family. "You have been an amazing father to your 3 children before Santi, and to see how much more your heart grew when he arrived has left me in awe. Of all the things I hope Santi gets from you it would be your kindness, your compassion, your big heart and of course your good looks. I am a better woman because you’re in my life and if Santi becomes half the man you are, then we are in good shape."

We look forward to seeing the little man grow into those big shoes in the years to come.