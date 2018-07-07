Aww! Eva Longoria cuddles with newborn Santiago in new, adorable selfie

share tweet pin email

For Eva Longoria, the best part of waking up is morning cuddles with baby Santiago.

On Friday, the former "Desperate Housewives" actress shared a sweet selfie with her two-week-old bundle of joy snuggled close to her chest in a mint green baby wrap. “Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!” she captioned the picture.

First-time mom Longoria, 43, and husband José Bastón, 50, (who also has three kids from a previous marriage) welcomed Santiago Enrique Bastón into the world on June 19.

But before he even arrived, he was already loved by many. Longoria’s family and friends celebrated him in May with a cute pajama-themed baby shower.

The new photo posted Friday is the third snap of Santiago that Longoria shared on her account. On June 25, she posted a black-and-white shot of the newborn's little feet, writing, "I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby!

Santiago's real debut came via Hola! USA magazine the day after he was born. “We're so grateful for this beautiful blessing," she told the publication.

While every new parent can attest that the first couple of weeks are tough, Longoria still seems to be glowing in the latest picture (despite likely running on little-to-no sleep!).

Fans flooded the photo’s comment sections with notes of congratulations and sweet compliments of how beautiful the mother and son are together — and we very much agree.

Congrats to the happy family!