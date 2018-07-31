Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Eva Longoria's newborn son, Santiago, is a little cutie pie — and now fans can see so for themselves.

The 43-year-old actress and her husband, businessman Jose Baston, welcomed Santiago on June 19, and now the adorable baby boy is waving hello to fans on the cover of Hola! USA magazine.

In the pic, the "Desperate Housewives" and "Empire" alum cradles her firstborn as she beams happily.

The new mom shared the photo Tuesday on Instagram, writing, "Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn’t wait to share this picture with y’all! Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son!"

Hola! USA was also the first to report that Longoria had given birth. "We are so grateful for this blessing," the actress gushed to the publication.

While Santiago is Longoria's first child, she's been a stepmom to Baston's three children from a previous marriage. Longoria met the 50-year-old media mogul in 2013, and the pair married in Mexico in 2016.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a sweet selfie with her new bundle of joy snuggled close to her chest in a mint green baby wrap. “Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!” she captioned the pic.

Here's hoping we see more pics of Santiago soon!