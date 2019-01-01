Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

Ricky Martin rang in the new year with a very special announcement. He and husband Jwan Yosef are now parents to a baby girl!

The 47-year-old singer announced the birth of baby girl Lucia Martin-Yosef with a beautiful photo:

The pop singer Yosef have 10-year-old twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, whom Ricky welcomed via surrogate in 2008.

“Both her brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life,” Martin captioned the post in Spanish.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin are now parents of three. Getty Images

And who knows, maybe Lucia, Matteo and Valentino will have another sibling or two down the line.

In a recent interview with E! News’ Giuliana Rancic, Martin said he and Yosef want a "big family" with "many more kids."

Cheers to the start of many incredible memories for Martin and his family!