Still a fan of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore together? Well, his current wife, Emma Heming Willis is, too.

The 44-year-old model shared a social media post on her Instagram story on April 5, showing an old black-and-white photo of the former couple.

"Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well," she wrote under the photo, adding the smiling face with hearts emoji.

@emmahemingwillis via Instagram

The picture was part of a series of throwback photos of Bruce Willis, paying tribute to the actor for his 68th birthday on March 19, which was celebrated earlier this week.

Heming Willis also shared a video of the family, including Moore, surprising daughter, Mabel, for her 11th birthday, which was on April 2. She wrote, "Surprise family birthday dinner for Mabel! Mission complete," with a checkmark emoji and tagging Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, Jake Miller and Derek Richard Thomas.

Bruce Willis, Moore and their three children have seemingly embraced the blended family with Heming Willis, Mabel and Evelyn, both of whom are also daughters to the actor.

In December 2022, the "St. Elmo's Fire" actor posted a series of holiday photos featuring the bunch with the caption, "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!"

Heming Willis re-shared a photo from Moore's post to her Instagram story, writing "Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" She also shared her appreciation for the former couple, posting a throwback red carpet picture of Bruce Willis and Moore. "The love I have for them," she wrote.

Throughout the "Die Hard" actor's battle with frontotemporal dementia, which he announced in February, the family has shown massive support.

After attending a March benefit for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Heming Willis expressed her gratitude in a video on Instagram.

“Hope was indeed rising in our FTD (frontotemporal dementia) community last night in New York. Thank you for welcoming me @theaftd to my new home."

“It’s not the room I ever dreamed of being in but let me tell you, it’s a room of fierce love and resilience. I’m here to join the cause alongside all of you,” she added.

In the first video Moore posted since her ex-husband's diagnosis, she shared a clip showing the family celebrating his birthday.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them,” she wrote on March 20.

Bruce Willis and Moore's daughter Rumer Willis seems to share such a fondness for the whole family, that she hopes her future child ends up a little bit like all of them.

In an interview with “People,” Bruce Willis and Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, who is pregnant with her first child, said she hopes her new baby ends up with the "goofiness" of her blended group.

“We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child, just the silliness and goofiness,” Willis, 34, said. “It’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point.”

Rumer Willis also shared a little parenting advice that her mom and dad passed down: “You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself.”