Demi Moore posts blended family pics with kids, Bruce Willis and wife Emma during holidays

Demi Moore is getting into the yuletide spirit with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their blended family.

On Dec. 13, the "Ghost" star, 60, posted a pic on Instagram that showed her posing in front of a Christmas tree with Willis, 67, and their three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — as well as Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Willis' two daughters with her, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

Making a special appearance in the pic: Tallulah's tiny dog Pilaf, who Willis holds in one arm.

Moore included more fun shots from the family get-together, including a pic of Heming Willis, 44, and Willis sweetly holding hands at a dining table and another of Moore and Willis cuddling up to Tallulah and Pilaf.

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" Moore captioned her post.

Heming Willis re-shared the photo in her Instagram stories, writing, "Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" She also re-shared a throwback red-carpet pic of Moore and Willis, taken when they were married, that Scout posted earlier in the day. "The love I have for them," Heming Willis wrote on the pic.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis pose together at a party for the release of Moore's 2019 memoir, "Inside Out." Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for goop

Moore's festive holiday post come a little more than a month after Heming Willis shared a heartfelt 60th birthday tribute to Moore on Instagram.

Next to a photo of her and Willis posing with copies of Moore’s 2019 memoir, “Inside Out,” Heming Willis wrote, "Happy Birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out."

In March, Willis' family members announced that the "Die Hard" franchise star Hollywood star was stepping away from his decades-long Hollywood career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” read a message that the family posted on social media. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The message was signed by both Heming Willis and Moore and all of their children.

Moore and Heming Willis have long made it a custom to celebrate special occasions with Willis and all of their kids.

In 2020, the two women and their daughters (and two of Moore's daughters’ boyfriends) honored the family patriarch with a celebration on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you,” Moore captioned photos from the festivities that she posted on Instagram.