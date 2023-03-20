Drew Barrymore defends Hugh Grant after that awkward interview with Ashley Graham

Drew Barrymore says to know "grumpy" Hugh Grant is to love him.

The "Notting Hill" actor was recently criticized for being short with Ashley Graham during a pre-show Oscars interview on March 12.

The talk show host defended her former "Music & Lyrics" co-star's abrupt replies during a segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on March 17. Barrymore said that exchange was just Hugh Grant being Hugh Grant.

"If you know Hugh, that is his way of loving you," Barrymore said. "You think you’re getting this charming movie star and what you really get is grumpy Hugh and then you fall in love with grumpy Hugh."

"Grumpy Hugh" was on full display during his interview with Graham, when he responded to her routine questions with what some people thought was an edge.

For example, when Graham asked who he was most looking forward to seeing in the Dolby Theatre, he responded, “No one in particular,” he replied.

When she asked what he was wearing, he responded, "Just my suit." Clearly trying to keep the conversation going, Graham asked which designer made his suit. “My tailor,” he said.

Graham and "grumpy Hugh." YouTube

Then, Graham asked Grant about his latest project, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“Well, I’m barely in it," he said. "I’m in for about three seconds."

“Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?” Graham said trying to boost the mood.

“Almost,” Grant replied.

Barrymore said she personally experienced the British actor's dry wit when they starred in the 2007 film "Music and Lyrics" together.

Last week, in an interview with Wired, Grant joked he's "heard dogs bark better than (Drew Barrymore) sings" in "Music and Lyrics." Barrymore playfully responded by serenading him on Instagram with the song they sang in the movie.

"No, I swear ... When he says that, I'm telling you, he is being absolutely funny," she said on her talk show. "He doesn't mean one negative thing about it. The person that Ashley Graham met on that carpet is the real Hugh."

Barrymore said that she had to adjust to Grant's personality, but ultimately "loved" him.

"It took me a second, probably like Ashley Graham on the carpet, like ... who am I dealing with?" she described. "And then I was like, 'Oh no, I love you. I want to love you. You're not letting me love you.'"

"As I got to know him, I was like, 'I do love you.' I love you for the real you. He is a hilarious, good human being."