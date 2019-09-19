Sign up for our newsletter

The first Jewish princess in Disney history is ready for her royal introduction.

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler confirmed Tuesday that a Hanukkah-themed episode of Disney's children's TV series "Elena of Avalor" will feature a visiting princess from a Latino Jewish kingdom, an as-yet-unnamed character who will be voiced by the former "Sopranos" star.

I am so excited to voice Disney’s first Jewish princess 💁🏽‍♀️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/TISMnknDyQ — Jamie-Lynn Sigler (@JamieLSigler) September 17, 2019

"I am so excited to voice Disney’s first Jewish princess,'' Sigler tweeted with the announcement.

Sigler grew up Jewish in Jericho, New York. She took a birthright trip to Israel in 2008, telling The Jerusalem Post that "it's one of the most beautiful, inspiring places I've ever been to."

"I now have a greater understanding and motivation about preserving my Jewishness,'' she added.

Rachel Ruderman, a writer for the Disney series, said fans should be excited about Sigler's performance of a groundbreaking character for the animation giant, whose first princess character in a feature film, was Snow White in 1937.

"A little over a year ago, I had the honor of writing an #ElenaOfAvalor episode featuring Disney's first Jewish princess,'' Ruderman tweeted Wednesday. "@JamieLSigler knocks the role out of the park (wait 'till you hear her song!) and @CraigGerber_ directs it masterfully. Can't wait to share this one!"

Comedian Sarah Silverman may take some issue with the new character being considered the first Jewish Disney princess.

Silverman voiced the character Vanellope von Schweetz in the 2012 Disney hit "Wreck-It Ralph," whom she believes is Jewish.

Um you’re missing a lil Jewish girl in a green hoodie & candy stuck2 her hair https://t.co/Scp6efOBud — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 9, 2018

She tweeted last year that Disney has forgotten one princess when it tweeted a montage of its princess characters on International Women's Day last year.

"Um you’re missing a lil Jewish girl in a green hoodie & candy stuck2 her hair,'' Silverman wrote.

Silverman, who is Jewish, believes Vanellope is Jewish even though it was never explicitly made clear in the movie.

"I say she is," Silverman told Yahoo Entertainment. "Nobody has said no. So, yeah.”