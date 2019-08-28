Lauren Bergner spent months preparing her 6-year-old son Brody for Disney World.

Brody has autism and communicating with him about change before it happens helps him to adjust more easily.

But Bergner, 37, understands meltdowns are inevitable for her child, who is sensitive to noise and crowds.

"It's not his fault," she explained to TODAY Parents.

Bergner knew a storm was brewing on Sunday, while Brody was waiting to meet Snow White at Epcot Theme Park. It was hot, even by Florida standards. Brody had spent the day hopping from ride to ride with his brothers Billy, 14, and Jake, 9, and he was just done.

“Brody was overheated, sweating and overwhelmed by everything,” Bergner said. “He just started crying."

Snow White knew exactly what to do to soothe the boy, who is nonverbal.

“She kissed, hugged and cuddled him,” Bergner wrote in a Facebook post that has gone viral with 69,000 shares. “She then took him for a walk away from the crowd! She was amazing."

Snow White knew exactly how to soothe Brody Bergner. Courtesy of Lauren Bergner

Bergner and her husband, Bill, watched on in awe. They had never seen Brody connect with a stranger so quickly.

“I lost it. I was crying,” Bergner told TODAY Parents. “She lead him to a bench and he was leaning into her and she was hugging him. Brody loves squeezes and soft, soothing voices."

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.

Bergner was worried the long line of people who were waiting to take a picture with Snow White would be aggravated, but it was just the opposite.

“I turned around and they started clapping,” she said. “It was this magical moment that we will never, ever forget.”