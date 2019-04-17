Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 17, 2019, 8:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is feeling strong!

The former "Sopranos" star, who has multiple sclerosis, took to Instagram on Monday to share two photos of herself showing the results of her postpartum strength training exercises.

The first photo was taken five months after Sigler, 37, gave birth to her second son, Jack (with hubby Cutter Dykstra), in January 2018.

The second photo, which finds Sigler flexing toned biceps, was taken this past January, a year after little Jack arrived.

"A lot of you write me about my fitness journey. Here it is," Sigler proudly captioned the pics.

The actress, who was diagnosed with MS at age 20, thanked her trainer, Alicia Todisco, telling her, "You changed the game for me."

She then explained how her goal is to build muscle and stay strong.

"I do strength training 2-3 times a week on a rug in my home. That’s it," she wrote, adding, "Also, it is NOT about being skinny. I could care less. This hard work is what keeps all my professional and personal dreams alive. I have MS and I am still strong."

Todisco shared Sigler’s post on her own page, sharing how proud she was of the actress.

"Love this bad-ass warrior mama who is an inspiration to us all!" Todisco gushed. "This is what never giving up looks like! ... I am beyond grateful for you @jamielynnsigler for inviting me on your journey, trusting me with your body and for the countless laughs and heart felt LOVE throughout all the ass-kicking!"

Last month, Sigler, who also has a 5-year-old son named Beau, published a candid essay about what it's like being a mom with MS.

"MS — any chronic illness, really — becomes your whole family's disease, not just your own. It affects our daily choices, and while sometimes I resent that, it has also made me see how strong I am," she wrote on Shondaland.com.

Despite her challenges, the actress, who walks with a slight limp, is dedicated to being the best mom she can be — which means taking Jack for daily walks in his stroller and cheering Beau on at hockey and baseball games.

"My body can ache, and not do the things I want it to do, but in the face of the daily fears that I have of not being enough, my two little boys give me all the love and reassurance I'll ever need," she wrote.

To Beau and Jack, she's perfect as she is.

"They only know this one mommy. They don't ask why I move the way I do, why I need help up stairs sometimes, or why daddy rubs my legs a lot. They don't care," she added. "They have shown me that I don't need anything, good or bad, working or not, disease or no disease, to be deserving of love."