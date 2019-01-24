Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 24, 2019, 7:06 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Once upon a time, an online interior decorating company dreamed up how Disney princesses might live in 2019, and the rooms are like a fairy tale themselves.

Modsy, which has re-imagined the homes from "Sex and the City," "Friends," "Seinfeld" and more, came up with a modern twist on the home designs of six Disney characters, picturing how they’d style their spaces as adults in 2019. From Moana’s bold and tropical bedroom to Cinderella’s seriously enchanting living room, see the looks below and get inspiration for your own magical space.

Moana