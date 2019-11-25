Dennis Quaid, 65, defends engagement to 26-year-old fiancée Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid isn't letting anyone's comments about the nearly 40-year age gap between him and his fiancée get to him. In fact, the actor said the attention they've received over it "was really a laugh."
Quaid, 65, announced his engagement to Ph.D. student Laura Savoie, 26, in October.
“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," the "Parent Trap" actor told The Guardian. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that."
He added that he thinks the attention their relationship has gotten has been "wonderful, actually."
"Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry," Quaid told the publication.
Jack Quaid on the 1 movie of mom Meg Ryan’s that he avoidsJuly 25, 201904:46
Quaid's first marriage was to actress P.J. Soles. The couple divorced in 1983. Years later he married Meg Ryan, with whom he has a son, Jack. At 27 years old, Jack is a few months older than his soon-to-be stepmother. Last year, Quaid called his marriage to Ryan the "most successful relationship of my life."
Quaid's third marriage was to Kimberly Buffington, with whom he shares 11-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe.
"I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is," Quaid said. "I feel like I have a real partner in life.”