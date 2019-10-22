Sign up for our newsletter

Say what you will about Meredith Blake in “The Parent Trap,” but you can’t deny the character definitely contributed to some of the funniest scenes in the 1998 classic.

Elaine Hendrix, 46, played the conniving future stepmother to twins Hallie and Annie, both played by Lindsay Lohan. In the film, the young and cruel Meredith is outsmarted by the two young girls as they try to reunite their dad (Dennis Quaid) with their mother, played by the late Natasha Richardson.

Elaine Hendrix in "The Parent Trap" in 1998. (Photo: (C)Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection) (C)Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

So naturally, Hendrix had some thoughts when Quaid, 65, announced his engagement to his girlfriend Laura Savoie, 26.

Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie arrive at the "Midway" Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on October 20, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Marco Garcia/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment) Marco Garcia / Getty Images

“Watch out for those twins,” Hendrix joked on Twitter.

The joke makes even more sense when you consider Quaid does have twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace.

They’re both 11…the same age as Hallie and Annie in the film!

The 1998 version of "The Parent Trap" is a remake of the original film, which came out in 1961.