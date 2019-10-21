Dennis Quaid is an engaged man!

The star of "The Parent Trap" and the upcoming World War II drama "Midway" confirmed to "Extra" that he proposed to his girlfriend, Laura Savoie, 26, while in Hawaii over the weekend.

Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie at the "Midway" special screening on Oct. 20 in Honolulu. Marco Garcia / Getty Images

"I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private," Quaid, 65, told "Extra." "She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' And then she fell down."

He explained the proposal had taken place "on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise."

People magazine reported in June that the couple had been dating for several months. Quaid has been married three times before, to P.J. Soles (1978-1983), Meg Ryan (1991-2001), and Kimberly Buffington (2004-2018). He has three children: Jack, 27 (with Ryan), and Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, 11 (with Buffington).

According to People, Savoie, a Missouri native, is earning her Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and plans to graduate in 2021. The magazine also reported she dated actor Jeremy Piven while she was an undergraduate at Pepperdine University.

Congratulations to Quaid and Savoie!