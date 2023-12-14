Danielle Brooks built a bond with Oprah for years. Now her mentor is just a phone call away

Danielle Brooks is dishing on her close relationship with media mogul and mentor Oprah Winfrey and how it has evolved over the years.

Brooks, who stars as Sofia in the 2023 iteration of "The Color Purple," a role first portrayed by Winfrey in the 1985 film of the same name, shares that her relationship with Winfrey has only grown closer over the years. In fact, the "Orange Is the New Black" star reveals that they have reached a point in their friendship where she can now quickly dial up Winfrey when she needs some feedback or words of advice.

"Yes, it was pretty cool," Brooks tells TODAY.com in an interview Dec. 14.

But, that kind of access took time. Brooks says it took close to 10 years for their relationship to develop, which the actor says began when she signed on to first portray Sofia in the 2015 Broadway musical.

"It’s not something that I was searching for," she explains. "I had done this part in 2015, and we weren’t at that point in our relationship that we are now. So it’s definitely a natural, build-in mentorship that has happened."

During an interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Dec. 14, Brooks also spoke about her relationship with the former talk show host and how Winfrey gave her the freedom to cultivate her version of Sofia in the 2023 film.

"She held my hand the entire time and ... I mean this with all of my heart, I feel like she gave me permission to be the cobbler of my own shoe and create this character and do what I needed to do for this generation, while still honoring what she did was very important to me," she explained. "So, thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey for passing that baton!"