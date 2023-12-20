'The Color Purple' cast: How it's changed over the years

In 1985, Whoopi Goldberg introduced fans to Celie when she portrayed the character on-screen in the first "The Color Purple" film.

Now, nearly 40 years later, Fantasia Barrino is taking on the role of Celie in the Broadway musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" that's set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Read on to see how the cast has changed from the 1985 film to the 2023 movie.

Whoopi Goldberg and Fantasia Barrino as Celie

(Top) Whoopi Goldberg as Celie in the Color Purple, 1985. (Bottom) Fantasia Barrino as Celie in The Color Purple, 2023. Everett Collection, Warner Bros.

In the "The Color Purple," Celie has one of the most harrowing journeys in the film. She endured years of abuse at the hands of her husband, Mister, and was separated from the one person who meant the world to her — her sister, Nettie.

In 1985, Whoopi Goldberg took on the role of Celie and her performance earned her a best actress Oscar nomination.

In 2005, Fantasia Barrino played the same role in the Broadway music adaptation. However, when casting began for the new movie that featured songs from the Broadway play, Barrino said she was hesitant to join the cast.

During a Dec. 14 appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, she said she only joined the 2023 film because she believed in director Blitz Bazawule's vision.

“In the movie, Blitz, our amazing director, he gives Celie an imagination,” Barrino said. “She didn’t have that on Broadway, so you don’t get to see how she processes through. It’s just being told (she’s) ugly, she’s getting beat on, she’s taking care of all these kids. And then here’s, ‘I’m Here,’ and the audience is excited because you want to see her win, but how did she get there? And that’s why I was very proud that he was showing that.”

In the movie and Broadway play, Celie's song “I’m Here,” is significant because it marks a major turning point in Celie’s life when she finally comes into her own and sees her value.

Akosua Busia and Halle Bailey as Nettie Harris

(Top) Desreta Jackson as Celie and Akosua Busia as Nettie in The Color Purple' 1985. (Bottom) Phylicia Pearl as Young Celie and Halle Bailey as Young Nettie in The Color Purple, 2023. Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Celie's loving younger sister, Nettie, has an important role in the movie because she's one of the few people who showed Celie love when Celie was physically and sexually abused by their father.

Akosua Busia brilliantly depicted this character in the original movie before Halle Bailey took on the role in the new musical adaptation.

At a virtual press conference for "The Color Purple," Bailey said she leaned on her relationship with her "Have Mercy" singer sister Chlöe to portray Nettie in the film.

"I was really pulling from my relationship with my own sister, Chlöe, when it came off of building Nettie's personality and her traits and her strength and power," Bailey said.

"And I really honestly was playing off of how my sister Chlöe is for me, and what kind of guide she's been for me my whole life," she continued. "Because Nettie is such a symbol of hope and perseverance and joy, and just that reminder that love and positivity needs to be shown through us even in the darkest moments, I felt like I had a really great guide from my sister Chlöe."

Margaret Avery and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

(Top) Margaret Avery and Oprah Winfrey in The Color Purple, 1985. (Bottom) Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery in The Color Purple, 2023. Everett Collection, Warner Bros.

In the original movie, Margaret Avery took on the role of Shug Avery, a lively jazz singer who captivated both Mister and Celie's hearts with her sultry voice and enchanting personality.

After Celie is ripped away from Nettie, she later finds solace in Shug, who shows her what it's like to experience a romantic type of love. The pair eventually share an intimate moment on-screen, and Celie seems to finally come into her own as a woman.

During the virtual press conference for the film, Taraji P. Henson, who plays Shug in the new version, explains why it was important for her to show the softer side of her character.

"I wanted to lean into that tenderness and that sweetness because we just see her being so bigger than life," she said of Shug. "And so that's why those moments with Celie were so tender and so sweet because that's what love is -- just a tender touch of real unconditional love."

"And then they see each other, like, they really see each other and that's when they start to pour into each other," Henson added. "And they teach each other what love really is, and how you handle that because it's not about sex. It's about love. Who cares what they're doing in bed. It's literally about humans connecting and that's what happened with Celia and Shug. It was just such a precious, precious experience actually."

Willard E. Pugh and Corey Hawkins as Harpo

(Top) Willard E. Pugh and Oprah Winfrey in The Color Purple, 1985. (Bottom) Corey Hawkins as Harpo in The Color Purple, 2023. Alamy, Warner Bros.

Fans initially met Mister's son Harpo when Willard E. Pugh portrayed him in the original film.

Corey Hawkins later took on the role in the musical adaptation and said he experienced a "healing moment" when he was able to watch the movie with his father at the film's LA premiere on Dec. 6.

"I know my pops was just thrilled to be there," he said while becoming emotional at the virtual press conference for “The Color Purple."

Rae Dawn Chong and H.E.R. as Squeak

(Top) Rae Dawn Chong on the set of The Color Purple, 1985. (Bottom) H.E.R. as Squeak and Corey Hawkins as Harpo in The Color Purple, 2023. Getty Images, Warner Bros.

What would "The Color Purple" be without Squeak and her iconic line, "Harpo, who is that woman?"

Portrayed by Rae Dawn Chong in the 1985 film and H.E.R in the 2023 iteration, Squeak is Harpo's second wife, a juke joint waitress and aspiring singer. Although she's seen as the complete opposite of Harpo's first wife, Sofia, her journey is similar to Celie's because she eventually comes into her own, finds her voice and leaves her controlling relationship.

Speaking about her transition into acting, H.E.R. said it was an opportunity to focus on something she's always wanted to pursue.

“I’ve been so focused on making music but I think it’s time now for me to go full throttle with acting,” the five-time Grammy-award-winning singer told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. “I’m working on that right now, following my passion for acting.”

Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks as Sofia

(Top) Oprah Winfrey in The Color Purple, 1985. (Bottom) Danielle Brooks as Sofia in The Color Purple, 2023. Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Oprah Winfrey gave one of the most powerful and notable performances in the original "The Color Purple" as Sofia, an outspoken and devoted mother.

Sofia's brazen and unapologetic attitude towards others, especially men, during the early 20th century led her to experience a multitude of hardships, including physical abuse and imprisonment.

Winfrey's performance garnered her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress and Danielle Brooks, who plays the strong-willed Sofia in the 2023 film, has already been nominated for a Golden Globe.

At the “The Color Purple” virtual press conference, Winfrey, who serves as a co-producer on the film, talked about what it meant to be a part of the project again.

"It is completely full circle for me," Winfrey said about doing the new musical adaptation of the film 40 years after the original one premiered. "...For somebody who's about to turn 70, it is the sweetest, sweetest of moments."

Danny Glover and Colman Domingo as Albert 'Mister' Johnson

(Top) Danny Glover as Mister in The Color Purple, 1985. (Bottom) Colman Domingo in The Color Purple, 2023. Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Anyone who has seen the original "The Color Purple" movie will tell you that it's hard to have love for Danny Glover's character Mister.

He's not only tough on his children, but he's seen as a villain for his mistreatment and abuse of Celie, who he often calls ugly and says will never live up to his girlfriend, Shug Avery.

While Mister's harsh exterior makes him an unlikely fan favorite, the character does attempt to redeem himself towards the end of the film. Viewers learn that how he was raised contributed to his egregious behavior.

Colman Domingo, who plays Mister in the 2023 film, said aside from his character's harsh persona, it's important to remember that Mister is still a man who, like others, had aspirations.

"The thing that stuck out to me about Mister that I hung onto was the fact that, when he's stumbling in drunk and he says I could've been in Shug's band. Women used to toss off their drawers. I could have been a contender. I could have left," Domingo said at a virtual "The Color Purple" press conference about how his character used to have dreams too before he became mean.

In order to portray this complexity on-scene, Domingo said he "needed to go into the darkness of this character, knowing that he affects every single person in this film."

"He's triggering everybody to work through some stuff because he's such a broken individual too," he said.