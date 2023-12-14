Fantasia almost turned down 'The Color Purple.' Why she changed her mind

Fantasia Barrino is already receiving awards show buzz — and nominations — for her work in the "The Color Purple." And to think: She almost turned it down.

During a Dec. 14 appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Barrino revealed why she hesitated to join the new musical adaptation, despite her history with the role.

Barrino originated the part of Celie when the musical premiered in 2005. The part — which includes surviving rape and years of abuse — required the then 23-year-old to channel difficult feelings. “I know how it feels to think you’re nothing or ugly, so I put myself back into the time when I felt that way,” Fantasia said in 2005 to the publication OK! Weekly. “Sometimes I don’t want to do that, but it makes it easier to play her.”

She agreed to put herself through that again, but only because of one difference between the musical and movie.

"In the movie, Blitz (Bazawule), our amazing director, he gives Celie an imagination," Barrino said. "She didn't have that on Broadway, so you don't get to see how she processes through. It's just being told (she's) ugly, she's getting beat on, she's taking care of all these kids. And then here's, 'I'm Here,' and the audience is excited because you want to see her win, but how did she get there? And that's why I was very proud that he was showing that."

Barrino is referring to Celie's song "I'm Here," which she sings after she's overcome her past, forgiven those who wronged her and becomes self-actualized. The song marks a turning point in Celie's life.

Fantasia Barrino as Celie and Danielle Brooks as Sophia in The Color Purple. Warner Bros.

Barrino was also compelled to join the movie so her daughter could relate to Celie's inspirational journey.

"I have a daughter who's 22 now, and I just wanted that legacy for them to see that it doesn't matter what you've been through. You can do it," she said.

Barrino said she had just started a course of therapy when she got the part, and then decided to let the movie's healing powers take over.

"Traumatic therapy is when they go back into your childhood and go back into you childhood and try to get you to remember things that you'd either suppressed or forgotten that are hindering you from your adulthood. I stopped traumatic therapy with Dr. Anita Phillips — she's the best, shoutout to her — and I let Celie be my therapist. I found so much healing this time and I'm glad that I didn't run," she said.

Danielle Brooks, who was also on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, agreed with Barrino. In the movie, Brooks plays Sofia, a no-nonsense woman who helps Celie stand up for herself.

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks talk about their new movie, "The Color Purple" on the Dec. 14 episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

When asked how her role in "The Color Purple" can inspire her 3-year-old daughter, Freeya, Brooks said it's "exciting."

"You get to be that example for your children and it makes you really evaluate everything that you do in life, so that you can pass that on. But now she has this beautiful movie, the beautiful music that's in the movie to always hold on to," she said.