Sometimes, a musical performance just moves you, and that's exactly what happened when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager listened to Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks sing live on Dec. 14.

While chatting with the two actors about their roles in the film "The Color Purple," Hoda and Jenna hinted that they'd love to hear them sing a little something.

“Both of y’all grew up in the Carolinas,” Jenna said, and both stars replied, “Yes.”

“Singing in church ...” Hoda continued. “Is there a song that y’all like?”

Brooks caught on quickly and said, “Oh, they’re trying (to make us perform). Is there a song y’all like?”

“No, how about one y’all like?” Hoda replied.

Barrino and Brooks in Studio 1A. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Brooks and Barrino were happy to oblige the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts and broke into the song "Let Go" by DeWayne Woods.

"Soon as I stopped worrying/ Worrying how the story ends/ I let go and I let God/ Let God have his way/ That’s when things start happening," they sang.

Both Hoda and Jenna leaned in, intently watching the performance. When the stars concluded, the co-hosts' reactions were priceless.

While crying, Jenna said, “Wait, y’all can’t do this to us.”

Meanwhile, Hoda also wiped tears from her eyes.

“Remember when you said, ‘Don’t make you cry?’” Jenna said to the duo and everyone laughed.

“We begged you,” Hoda added.

“It’s OK, it’s OK,” Barrino reassured the co-hosts.

Hoda and Jenna got emotional while watching the performance. TODAY

The mutual admiration was flowing and Hoda said, "Y'all, we love you!"

Barrino and Brooks recently received Golden Globes nominations for their roles in "The Color Purple," which hits theaters Dec. 25. With this in mind, Jenna suggested that they should be a shoo-in to win after this emotional performance.

"Who are the voters on the Golden Globes? We don't know, but vote on these incredible women. We adore y'all. Come back over and over again," she said.

Hoda added that she would be rooting for the stars and said, "We love y'all. Thank you."

Barrino and Brooks star alongside Taraji P. Henson and H.E.R. as the film's leading ladies. "The Color Purple" is a musical adaptation of the Broadway musical, which first debuted in 2005.