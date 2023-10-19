The latest iteration of "The Color Purple" is intended to be an ode to sisterhood.

"I think women in particular will be healed from this movie and its portrayal of sisterhood," Oprah Winfrey, who starred in Steven Spielberg's original movie and is an producer of the forthcoming movie slated for December, told Essence in an interview published Oct. 17.

Along with Winfrey, Spielberg, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders are producers. Blitz Bazawule directs.

"The Color Purple" is considered a landmark book, movie and musical, all stemming from Alice Walker's 1982 book by the same title. Spielberg's film earned 11 Academy Award nominations in 1986. The story hit Broadway as a musical in 2005 and 2015 and landed two Tony awards during its second stint.

Set in the south in the 1900s, the story follows four women who survive domestic and sexual violence thanks to one another’s support. Here's what to know about its latest iteration.

Fantasia Barrino as Celie in "The Color Purple." Warner Bros. Pictures

When does 'The Color Purple' come out?

"The Color Purple" opens in theaters Dec. 25, 2023.

Who is in the cast of the new 'Color Purple'?

Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and H.E.R. star as leading ladies of Celie, Sofia, Shug and Squeak, respectively.

Halle Bailey and Ciara play younger and older versions of Nettie, Celie's sister. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is the sisters' mother, called only Mama in the story.

Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins and Louis Gossett Jr. lead as Mister, Harpo and Old Mister.

Other cast members include David Alan Grier as Rev. Avery, Stephen Hill as Buster, Deon Cole as Alfonso, Jon Batiste as Grady and Tamela Mann as the church's first lady.

'The Color Purple' is a musical adaptation, not a movie remake

The film is considered a revived and reformatted version of the Broadway musical, which debuted in 2005 and then reopened in 2015. The revival starred Jennifer Hudson, Danielle Brooks and Cynthia Erivo. Henson was asked to join that production, but declined.

"I was scared I was going to blow out my vocal chords," she told Winfrey in the Essence feature.

"I was ready this time," she said. "You go in the studio, you sing the song, and then they play it on the set. So you don’t have to really sing full-out. It’s the difference between singing that one time in the studio (and) singing eight nights in a row on Broadway."

Taraji P. Henson in "The Color Purple." Warner Bros. Pictures

What has the cast said about 'The Color Purple'?

"The Color Purple" is about sisterhood — and about the tribulations that make people need that bond. Both Celie and Sofia are in abusive relationships.

Winfrey, speaking to the movie's cast for Essence, recalled how her late friend Tina Turner turned down the role of Shug Avery because she "already lived it with Ike." Tina Turner was open about the abuse in her marriage with Ike Turner; he confirmed he was abusive in a 1990 interview with People.

Winfrey asked Barrino if she had to "relive a lot of trauma" to play Celie.

Barrino answered that she did — "but I had an amazing cast to support me."

Henson jumped in, saying, "I know when you’re doing something so heavy like this, it can be triggering. You have to learn to live in between takes."

H.E.R. added that it comes with the territory of doing good work. "It’s the sacrifice you make sometimes for the art, right? They say, 'What’s bad for the heart is good for the art.' As storytellers, we take those chances, and we tell our stories in different ways, and it’s for a greater good. You never know how many people you impact."

H.E.R. in "The Color Purple." Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s in 'The Color Purple' trailer?

In the first trailer released in May, young Celie and her sister Nettie joyfully converse. Then, the camera dramatically cuts to their separation, as Celie leaves home and gets married.

The video then spotlights more of the movie's core relationships, and highlights how music will play a role in making them come to life.

The second trailer released Oct. 10 shows more of the tension between the characters and their male partners, plus sisters Nettie and Celie longing to reunite after they were separated.

What has Oprah Winfrey said about 'The Color Purple'?As an original cast member and executive producer on the revival, Winfrey has not been short on words about either project. Most recently, though, she heralded the new iteration as championing sisterhood.

"This is a full-circle moment," Winfrey told Essence. “One of the things I’m most excited about is what 'The Color Purple' will do for the sisterhood."

Winfrey originated the role that Brooks is playing, Sofia. She personally surprised Brooks with the casting news.

Videos shared to both Winfrey and Brooks’ Instagram accounts capture the moment. Brooks thought she was meeting with the director — but she was meeting Winfrey, who said she was going to be "our Sofia."

"I'm so happy to pass whatever baton from 35, almost 40 years ago to you," Winfrey said. "