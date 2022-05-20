It's here! See the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY

Get ready to rock! The lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series this summer on TODAY has been revealed.

Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Conan Gray and Romeo Santos are among the artists who will get fans up and on their feet.

Grammy winner Harry Styles kicked off the series this week with a memorably stylish performance Thursday on the TODAY plaza.

Here’s a look at this summer’s schedule. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

May

Thursday, May 19 — Harry Styles #HarryStylesTODAY

June

Friday, June 17 — Jon Batiste #JonBatisteTODAY

Friday, June 24 — Conan Gray #ConanGrayTODAY

July

Friday, July 15 — Lizzo #LizzoTODAY

Friday, July 22 — Romeo Santos #RomeoSantosTODAY

Thursday, July 28 — Maren Morris #MarenMorrisTODAY

August

Friday, Aug. 5 — Walker Hayes #WalkerHayesTODAY

Friday, Aug. 12 — Jack Harlow #JackHarlowTODAY

Friday, Aug. 26 — Mickey Guyton #MickeyGuytonTODAY

September

Friday, Sept. 2 — Brandi Carlile #BrandiCarlileTODAY

Fans can come to the plaza on a first come, first served basis. The entrance is located at 48th St. and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Anyone planning to attend a concert must provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID and adhere to TODAY’s COVID-19 policy.