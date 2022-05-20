IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's here! See the lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY

Lizzo, Jon Batiste and Maren Morris are just a few of the A-list stars who will hit the plaza this summer.

May 20, 202201:00
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Get ready to rock! The lineup for the 2022 Citi Concert Series this summer on TODAY has been revealed.

Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Conan Gray and Romeo Santos are among the artists who will get fans up and on their feet.

Grammy winner Harry Styles kicked off the series this week with a memorably stylish performance Thursday on the TODAY plaza.

Here’s a look at this summer’s schedule. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

May

Thursday, May 19 — Harry Styles #HarryStylesTODAY 

June

Friday, June 17 — Jon Batiste #JonBatisteTODAY 

Friday, June 24 — Conan Gray #ConanGrayTODAY

July

Friday, July 15 — Lizzo #LizzoTODAY 

Friday, July 22 — Romeo Santos #RomeoSantosTODAY 

Thursday, July 28 — Maren Morris #MarenMorrisTODAY 

August

Friday, Aug. 5 — Walker Hayes #WalkerHayesTODAY 

Friday, Aug. 12 — Jack Harlow #JackHarlowTODAY 

Friday, Aug. 26 — Mickey Guyton #MickeyGuytonTODAY 

September

Friday, Sept. 2 — Brandi Carlile #BrandiCarlileTODAY 

Fans can come to the plaza on a first come, first served basis. The entrance is located at 48th St. and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Anyone planning to attend a concert must provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID and adhere to TODAY’s COVID-19 policy.

