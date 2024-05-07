Wallows concert on TODAY: What you need to know

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

On Friday, May 24, Wallows is performing LIVE in New York City as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY, and you could be there! Here’s everything you need to know to attend the concert:

Date: Friday, May 24

Check-in: By 5:15am (concert concludes at 9:30 a.m.)

Where: Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, New York, 10112

Required to Attend: Valid photo ID for each individual in your party

Register now for a chance to receive a Fan Pass. Fan Pass recipients will be able to bring 3 guests, for a total of 4 in their party.

Enter for a chance to win your Fan Passes here:

General Info:

The concert will take place on our TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th street, between 5th and 6th avenues, in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request. Guests who receive Fan Passes, will be notified by email approximately 1 week prior to the scheduled concert date.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

For Citi Concert Series on TODAY FAQS click here.