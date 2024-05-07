IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The lineup for the 2024 Citi Concert Series on TODAY is here! See who’s performing

Chris Stapleton and Meghan Trainor are just some of the big names who will take the stage on the TODAY Plaza this summer.
Meghan Trainor. Anitta. Thomas Rhett.
Meghan Trainor, Anitta and Thomas Rhett will all hit the TODAY Plaza this summer for the Citi Concert Series!Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images / John Parra /Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy / Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Some of the biggest names in music will help TODAY celebrate 30 years of its iconic Plaza by hitting the stage this summer!

The 13-date lineup for the 2024 Citi Concert Series has been released. The first show featuring alt-rock trio Wallows is set to kick off the fun on May 24 at Rockefeller Plaza.

There's a country music flavor to the star-studded list of performers, with Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett all hitting the stage. Meghan Trainor, LL Cool J and Chance the Rapper will also light up the Plaza.

Here's a look at this summer's schedule.

May

Friday, May 24 — Wallows *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, May 31 — Anitta *Register for a Fan Pass

June

Monday, June 10 — Meghan Trainor *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, June 21 — Kehlani *Register for a Fan Pass

Tuesday, June 25 — Lainey Wilson *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, June 28 — Gracie Abrams *Register for a Fan Pass

July

Thursday, July 4 — Bleachers *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, July 12 — Rauw Alejandro *Register for a Fan Pass

August

Friday, Aug. 9 — Maggie Rogers *Register for a Fan Pass

Monday, Aug. 12 — Little Big Town and Sugarland *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, Aug. 16 — Chance the Rapper *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, Aug. 23 — Thomas Rhett *Register for a Fan Pass

September

Friday, Sept. 27 — Chris Stapleton *Register for a Fan Pass

Date to be announced 

LL Cool J *Check back for Fan Passes

TODAY concerts are free and open to the public. The shows take place on the TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues, in New York City.

The closest subway stop to our TODAY Plaza concerts is the 47th — 50th Streets — Rockefeller Center station on the B, D, F, M trains. 24/7 parking is also available nearby at the Rockefeller Center Parking Garage at 53 West 48th Street. The garage is operated 24/7 and accepts reservations in advance. Hourly and daily parking rates apply.

Fan Passes are limited and available by advance request. Guests who receive them will be notified by email before the scheduled concert date.

Guests who do not obtain a Fan Pass can still attend the General Admission line the morning of the concert, and those fans will be let in if space allows. Other answers to commonly asked questions about the series can be found here.

