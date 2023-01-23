Chris Evans has weighed in on his "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident earlier this month that left him with critical injuries.

Shortly after Renner posted an update on his positive outlook for his recovery from the accident, telling fans "these 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Evans responded on Twitter.

"That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" Evans asked, referring to the 7-ton PistenBully snowplow that fell on top of Renner during the accident.

"Sending so much love," the "Captain America" actor, 41, continued, adding a red heart emoji.

Renner saw Evans' tweet and replied with a winking emoji and laughing emoji, "Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel."

Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Evans and Sebastian Stan in "Captain America: Civil War." Alamy

Renner, 52, was critically injured when he was run over by the snowplow while attempting to clear snow on a private road near his Reno, Nevada, home on Jan. 1, officials said.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a Jan. 3 press conference Renner went to speak to a family member when the machine started to roll toward him.

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat," Balaam said. "It’s at this point that Mr. Renner was run over."

A neighbor quickly called 911, but it took emergency crews at least 20 minutes to arrive on the scene due to the snowy conditions.

"Someone’s been run over by a snowcat. Hurry,” the unidentified neighbor told the dispatcher, according to partially redacted audio of the call obtained by NBC News. "Someone’s in front of my house on the ground. He got run over by a snowcat. He’s been crushed."

Renner, who stars as Hawkeye in Marvel's "Avengers" movies, was taken to an area hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit for "blunt chest trauma," Sam Mast, a representative for the actor, said in a statement to NBC News on Jan. 2.

The actor shared several photos and videos from his stay, including a "spa day" with his mom and sister washing his hair.

On Jan. 16, Renner shared he had returned home just in time to catch Episode 201 of his new Paramount+ show, "Mayor Of Kingstown," with his family.