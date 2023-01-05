Jeremy Renner shares video from ICU with mom and sister after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is getting some help from his loved ones as he recovers from his snow plow accident.

On Jan. 5, the “Hawkeye” star posted a video on Twitter from his hospital room, where his mother and sister tend to him and clean his hair.

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” he captioned the clip. “Thank you sooooo much.”

“It’s the first shower. Definitely a week or so. Gross,” a groggy Renner says while a mask to help him breathe covers his mouth and a shower cap adorns his head.

Renner was in critical but stable condition after a New Year’s Day accident while he was plowing snow near his home in Reno, Nevada. A spokesman for the two-time Oscar-nominated actor said he went into surgery for his injuries.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” spokesman Sam Mast said in a statement to NBC News. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

On Jan. 3, Renner posted a photo of himself in the hospital on Instagram.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the 51-year-old actor captioned his post, which shows him with some bruising on his face.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference that Renner was run over by a PistenBully snow plow while clearing a private road near his home. He went to talk to a relative when the vehicle began rolling, Balaam said.

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat,” Balaam said. “It’s at this point that Mr. Renner was run over.”

The region had recently been hit with a snowstorm, and it took 40 minutes for authorities to rescue to Renner, who was flown to a hospital.

“What I can tell you was there was no doctor on scene. It was some good neighbors ... that came out with some towels and rendered some aid,” Balaam said, noting it’s not unusual for Renner to clear private roads. “He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbor because up there again, (the snow is) at 3 feet.”