Jeremy Renner says he's back home after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and back at home with his family after being run over by a snowplow and sustaining serious injuries.

The 52-year-old actor has been keeping fans updated on his progress since he was hospitalized on New Year’s Day following his accident. On Monday, Jan. 16, he shared an encouraging update on Twitter.

Renner responded to a tweet about his Paramount+ television series, “Mayor Of Kingstown,” which returned for its second season on Jan. 15.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote with a praying-hand emoji, seemingly revealing he has been released from the intensive care unit.

In the replies, fans celebrated Renner’s quick improvement.

“So pleased to hear that you are finding such moments of joy! May you have many many more… Wishing all the love and thoughts for an excellent recovery. Everyone is with you!” one Twitter user commented.

Another said, “Sending you positive healing vibes every day, keep fighting, my real life Super Hero.”

The “Hawkeye” actor also posted a photo on his Instagram story on Jan. 16 encouraging his fellow Reno, Nevada, and Lake Tahoe, California, residents to be safe traveling through the piles of snow.

“It’s a rough ride over the pass,” he captioned a picture of snow covering a pathway and multiple trees. “Be safe out there Reno/ Tahoe.”

Earlier this month, Renner’s representative and authorities told NBC News that Renner was in critical but stable condition after being injured in a snowplowing accident in Nevada on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the actor’s rep, Sam Mast, shared in a statement at the time.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News that the accident happened close to Mt. Rose Highway in Reno. According to a Reno Gazette Journal article from 2019, the Marvel star has owned a home in the area for multiple years.

The sheriff’s office also revealed that the local fire department helped transport Renner to a local hospital.

Mast shared on Jan. 2 that Renner had suffered “blunt chest trauma” and was being treated in the ICU.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” Mast said in a statement to NBC News. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Mast added that Renner was thankful for the care he received from the doctors and nurses who tended to him and for the fans who sent supportive messages.

Renner personally expressed his gratitude with an Instagram post on Jan. 3.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he said beside a photo of him in his hospital bed.

He included a praying-hand emoji and continued, “I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

On Twitter, Renner posted a video on Jan. 5 of his mother and sister spending time with him in the hospital and cleaning his hair.

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” he said in the caption. “Thank you sooooo much.”

In the clip, Renner, who wore a mask to help him breathe, joked, “It’s the first shower. Definitely a week or so. Gross.”

He shared a post of him celebrating his 52nd birthday in the hospital on Instagram as well.

In a press conference on Jan. 3, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained that Renner was run over by a PistenBully snowplow, which weighs at least 7 tons, when he attempted to clear snow on a private road close to his Reno residence.

Renner has previously uploaded pictures and videos on Instagram of him standing next to snowplows and venturing through the icy terrain in his Jeep.

Balaam said the actor went to speak to a family member when the machine started to roll toward him.

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat,” he told reporters. “It’s at this point that Mr. Renner was run over.”

Although officials eventually took Renner to the hospital, they could not reach him immediately due to weather conditions. Balaam said a few helpful neighbors assisted Renner while he waited 40 minutes for the officials to arrive.

“What I can tell you was there was no doctor on scene,” Balaam shared. “It was some good neighbors... that came out with some towels and rendered some aid."

Balaam added, "He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbor because up there again, (the snow is) at 3 feet.”