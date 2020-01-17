Celine Dion's mom dies at 92 — see the singer's emotional tribute

Celine Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, has passed away at age 92.

Thérèse, who was known throughout Quebec as "Maman Dion," died late Thursday after months of battling serious health issues, according to Entertainment Tonight. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

Celine honored her mother's memory Friday on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white family portrait taken years ago.

"Maman, we love you so much … We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart," wrote the singer, who's currently performing on her "Courage World Tour."

In addition to her superstar daughter, Thérèse was the mother to 13 other children with husband Adhémar-Charles Dion, who died in 2003.

Celine celebrated Thérèse's 91st birthday in March 2018 by sharing a heartwarming photo of the pair singing a duet together. Both of Celine's parents were musicians and encouraged her during the earliest days of her career, with Thérèse penning the first song Celine ever recorded, titled "It Was Only A Dream."

"Happy Birthday, Mom!" she wrote in the caption. "You are an infinite source of comfort and inspiration. I love you."

She shared another snap of them together when her mom turned 92 last year.

"Maman, if I could be half as strong as you are, this would be my biggest accomplishment," she gushed.

Her mother's death comes just three days after Celine shared an emotional tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, on the fourth anniversary of his passing.

"There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of him. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you."