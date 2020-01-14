Celine Dion honors late husband for 'watching over us' on anniversary of his death

Celine Dion is paying tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, on the fourth anniversary of his death.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning superstar shared on her Instagram a photo of Angélil along with a sweet message about him written in both French and English.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” she wrote. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…”

Dion was married to Angélil, who was also her manager, from December 1994 until his 2016 death from throat cancer. They have three children, René-Charles, 18, and 9-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

The singer has often spoken about Angélil. Last year, she marked the third anniversary of his death with a brief tribute on Instagram.

"My dearest René....always with me.....always will be.In loving memory... xx ...," she wrote.

During the final show of her Las Vegas residency last June, Dion also honored him.

“I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago when René and I first shared this dream,” she said.

In 2017, she said her hit song "My Heart Will Go On" had new meaning after his death, telling The Sun it's "our song."

As for current romantic prospects, Dion told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones in September that she's not exactly looking for someone special. At least not for now.

“I don't date. I'm not ready to date,” she said. “I'm very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me — they make me laugh.”

Celine Dion and her husband and manager, Rene Angelil, embrace at the 1997 Grammy Awards. Mitchell Gerber / Getty Images

Dion did say, though, a day may come where she's ready.

"I keep my soul and my heart open," she said. "Because I am so much (about) love with my fans and my children and my family. And I feel that love, and it keeps me going. But love, love, love, love, love — the true love, the romance, the romantic love — is not present. But it's OK."

She echoed those sentiments on "Watch What Happens Live!" in November.

“I don’t have a boyfriend. And it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great."