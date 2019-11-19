It’s been nearly four years since Celine Dion said goodbye to the only partner she’s ever had, her late husband, René Angélil.

Now the superstar singer says that she isn’t exactly looking for love again. But that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t welcome it, if love comes looking for her.

The 51-year-old addressed the topic when a fan called in to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live!” and asked if she was dating anyone and if she’d consider remarrying one day.

“I don’t date,” Dion said. “I don’t have a boyfriend, and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great."

Because, as she explained, although Angélil died, her love for him lives on.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Celine Dion and her late husband and manager, René Angélil, in 2006. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“I’m still in love,” she said. “I’ve been living all my life with René. He’s still within me.”

Dion met Angélil, who became her manager, when she was just 12 years old and married him when she was 26. She once confessed that he was the only man she’d ever kissed.

The couple had three children together: René-Charles, 18, and 9-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“I see (René) through the eyes of my children every day,” she told Cohen. “I’m so passionate about life. I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons.”

If she finds romantic love or even marriage again, she’ll consider that another stroke of luck.

“I keep everything open,” she said of possibly walking down the aisle again one day. “I think it’s something that happens, that you feel, that comes and you feel it.”

And fans can rest assured, if she’s feels it, she won’t hide it.

“I would tell you,” she insisted. “Because I’ve been an open book all my life.”

That last point might head off the rumor mill before it gets going — again. After all, last year, tabloid reports paired the “Power of Love” singer with her pal, Pepe Muñoz.

“He’s my best friend and we have a good time together,” Dion said, rolling her eyes over the rumors.

“It feels like, today, you cannot have a man holding your hand ... until one day I said, ‘He’s gay. He’s not my boyfriend. He’s gay. Calm down.’ I’m not trying to hide here. Everything's cool. But we can hold hands. We can go to the movies and to restaurants. Calm down, people!”