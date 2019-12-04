Feeling nostalgic for the '90s? So is Celine Dion!

Dion teamed up with Instagram to re-create the epically romantic video for her 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now."

The 51-year-old singer shared the newly re-imagined clip Wednesday on Instagram. In it, she re-creates her all-white outfit from the original video and comes up with several fresh new looks, thanks to a dozen or so fashion brands who collaborated on the shoot.

"Honey, over the top music videos never went out of style," Dion wrote in her caption. "Had so much fun working with my friends at @Instagram to bring ‘90s style back for the holidays."

While the gothic tone of the original video remains — Dion's still roaming a castle full of candles while lightning strikes outside — the 2019 version features a few modern touches.

Dion in the original 1996 video for "It's All Coming Back to Me Now (left) and in the new remake. YouTube\Celine Dion \ Facebook

For starters, this time around, Dion's hair is cut into a sleeker bob. And, instead of gazing at framed photos of a lost love, she now looks at fashion pics on — what else? — a smartphone! (She even pauses to snicker at a retro photo of herself sporting an unfortunate perm.)

The singer teased the idea of a remake in November when she shared a throwback snippet from the original video on Instagram.

"Some things never go out of style. It’s all coming back, including a little update on this throwback video. Can’t wait!" she wrote.

It's all coming back to us, too! Watch Celine's fun remake in the video above!