'Candid' Matthew Perry memoir coming in 2022

Matthew Perry has turned author: He's writing a memoir that chronicles his days at "Friends" as well as his struggles with alcohol and prescription medicine.

Flatiron Books will publish the as-yet-untitled memoir in fall 2022.

According to a news release, Perry's book will be "candid, self-aware and told with his trademark humor," with the actor vividly detailing "his lifelong battle" with addiction and "what fueled it, despite seemingly having it all."

Perry's memoir will be the first from a cast member of "Friends," according to his publisher. David M. Benett / Getty Images

The memoir is a first from a "Friends" cast member and is "unflinchingly honest, dishy and hilarious," the release continues. "This is the book that 'Friends' fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one."

Perry, 52, appeared on "Friends" for its entire run between 1994-2004, along with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. He's since starred in series like "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Go On" and "The Odd Couple." He participated in the HBO Max special "Friends: The Reunion" in May along with his fellow castmates.

Over the years, the actor has spoken frankly about his substance abuse. He stayed in rehab twice during the run of the sitcom and has said he has forgotten parts of his time on the show.

"I don't remember three years of it," he told BBC Radio 2 in 2016, adding that "I was a little out of it" during that time.

Perry starred on "Friends" for 10 seasons. Reisig & Taylor / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I was on 'Friends' from age 24 to 34. I was in the white-hot flame of fame," he told People magazine in 2013. "The six of us were just everywhere all the time. From an outsider's perspective, it would seem like I had it all. It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism."

That year, he converted his Malibu, California, home into a sober living center called Perry House, but it later shuttered. In 2018, he spent three months in the hospital after a bowel ruptured.

After the "Friends" reunion, concerns about his health surfaced, but Kevin Bright, the special's executive producer, shot them down.

"(W)hat people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him," Bright told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

Related: