Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox officially file for divorce

Actors Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have officially filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Fox and Green share three sons: Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. Green also has an 18-year-old son with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

Court records show Fox had officially filed and Green had responded on Nov. 25, 2020. The two announced they had split up earlier this year when Green, best known for his role as David Silver on the show “90210,” said on his podcast that they had decided they’re best apart.

He said Fox, 34, had traveled abroad to film for a few weeks last fall and after she returned, the two had felt a distance in their marriage. Eventually, she told him she’d realized something while she was out of the country.

“I feel more like myself (when we’re apart) and I like myself better…and I feel like that might be something worth trying for me,” Green said Fox had told him.

They agreed to “take some space” around Thanksgiving and separated, he said.

Fox and Green at an event in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 11, 2014. JB Lacroix / WireImage

In recent weeks, Fox and Green got into a public dispute on Instagram over photos of their shared children. Fox, who rarely share pictures of her kids, posted a comment under a since-deleted photo of Green and their youngest son, Journey, wearing Halloween costumes.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" she wrote at the time. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in."

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Green has since deleted the photo and replaced it with a version of the image that has the 4-year-old cropped out.

Fox and Green met in 2004 and married in 2010. Fox previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015 but they had reconciled and she gave birth to Journey in August 2016.

Since her split from Green, Fox has been dating 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name Colson Baker. The two said on a podcast in July that they had met on the set of their film “Midnight In The Switchgrass” in March and sparks flew immediately.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew, because I'm into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," gushed Fox, 34.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has, like, ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained. "So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/AMA2020 / Getty Images for dcp

"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Baker said, adding, "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."

In a recent interview with Nylon, Fox added that their relationship is a “once in a lifetime thing.”

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude,” she told the outlet.

Baker is also a parent; He has an 11-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship.

The two made their romance Hollywood-official by walking the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday.