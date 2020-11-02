Megan Fox calls out ex Brian Austin Green for posting photo of their son on Instagram

Megan Fox has criticized ex-husband Brian Austin Green for posting a photo of their 4-year-old son to Instagram, accusing him of "feeding a pervasive narrative" that she is "an absent mother."

Fox, who rarely shares pictures of her children online, posted the comment under a since-deleted photo of Green and their youngest son, 4-year-old Journey, wearing Halloween costumes.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" she wrote. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via social media.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Fox and Green share two other sons in addition to Journey: Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. Green also has an 18-year-old son with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

Megan Fox slammed ex-husband Brian Austin Green for sharing a Halloween photo of their son. The post and original comment has since been deleted. brianaustingreen/instagram

Green has since deleted the photo and replaced it with a version of the image that has the 4-year-old cropped out.

Fan reactions were swift and divided. Some accused Fox of starting drama in a public forum.

"Maybe she could have just called him instead of leaving a comment?" asked one user in the comments section of Green's new post.

"Nothing wrong with your first photo either. You’re just spreading love," added another.

Others defended Fox, pointing out that social media users don't know the ins and outs of a relationship and what conversations the parents have had in the past.

"You guys didn't listen to what Megan said at all. She's not mad that Journey was in the picture," wrote one user. "She's mad because you guys see Brian post the kids and she doesn't so you guys think she's an absent mother when she's not. Stop trying to shame Megan for standing up for herself. Yall love to do that to her."

Some called out Fox for keeping photos of their kids on her page, including one from Halloween in 2018.

Meanwhile, Marcil posted an image that read, "Like I said.... The Truth always comes out in the end...." with the hashtag #ImWithYouSister.

Fox and Green met in 2004 and married in 2010. Green confirmed In May that they had separated. Fox has recently been dating the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

"We had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we built is really cool. It’s really special," Green said on his podcast at the time. "We decided, 'Let’s make sure we don’t lose that.'"

"It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change," he continued. "At the end of it all, she’s been my best friend for 15 years, you know? And I don’t want to lose that."