Will Smith trolls the internet with new ‘official statement’ after Jada Pinkett Smith memoir

It's official, Will Smith is trolling us all.

In the wake of his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith's tell-all memoir, "Worthy," Smith has been posting on his Instagram seemingly responding while not actually responding at all.

Pinkett Smith famously revealed to TODAY's Hoda Kotb that she and Smith have been separated since 2016 in a clip released on Oct. 11.

According to Pinkett Smith, she and Smith have lived “completely separate lives” for the past seven years.

Smith appears to be on a cold-weather trip and has been posting to his Instagram.

In his most recent post, Smith is sitting in front of a roaring fireplace, clad in a navy cable knit sweater and hiking shoes.

"OFFICIAL STATEMENT," the text on the screen and caption reads.

"I got something for you, here's the thing. So my opinion of the..." he says, then trailing off and unleashing a giant sneeze as the camera zooms out, cutting him off and leaving fans hanging.

"This is the only correct opinion!" the top comment on the post from @existentialcrisisboy reads.

"Always good to zoom out and look at the big picture!" @jas also replied.

Previously, Smith also seemed to make light of the situation on his Instagram.

"Notifications off," he captioned a video with a smiley face on Oct. 15. In the video, text on the screen says a "fun fact" about him is that he can take a nap anywhere — as his phone seemingly blows up with notifications.

In the comments, his wife's account posted laughing face emojis. Pinkett Smith later said that she wasn't the one who wrote that, it was likely her team.

In an episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," published on Oct. 16, it was revealed that Smith wrote a letter to his wife, which Shetty read aloud.

“I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more,” Shetty said, reading the letter.

“I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club,” the letter continued. “I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Pinkett Smith responded with a laugh, saying, “He know I can’t have no Merlot.”

She appeared to be moved by the note, calling it "beautiful."

"That’s why I can’t divorce that joker," she told Shetty.