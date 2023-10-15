Will Smith is responding to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir, which touches on the true nature of their marriage.

Pinkett Smith sat down for a conversation with Jay Shetty about her new memoir “Worthy.”

During her appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, the host read a letter penned by Will Smith, whom Pinkett Smith recently revealed she has been separated from for 7 years.

The clip from the episode, which drops in full on Oct. 16, was shared by the Associated Press on TikTok and YouTube.

“I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more,” Shetty said, reading the letter.

“I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club," the letter continued. "I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Pinkett Smith responded with a laugh, saying, “He know I can’t have no Merlot.”

She then appeared emotionally moved by the note.

“That’s beautiful,” she said. “That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”

The Oscar winner’s "jokes" apparently spilled over onto Instagram as well.

Smith appeared to make light of the current buzz around his estranged wife’s bombshell memoir, which comes out Oct. 17, with a post shared Sunday to his Instagram page.

Captioned “Notifications off :),” the clip shows Smith on a ship and lying down below deck, seemingly resting easy with his arms crossed and eyes shut. All the while, notifications sound off in the background.

“Fun fact about me,” a voice says over the video. “I can take a nap almost anywhere.”

Smith has been largely mild-mannered on Instagram since the 2022 Oscars controversy when he slapped Chris Rock onstage. But the release of “Worthy” has spurred more coverage of the actor's relationships with Pinkett Smith and Rock.

The post and letter mark Will Smith’s first public reactions to the revelations of “Worthy,” which Pinkett Smith further discussed Oct. 13 in a prime-time interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

Pinkett Smith elaborated to Hoda on the point about divorce she jokingly made on Shetty's podcast.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” she told Hoda. “We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

For details about the timeline of their relationship, read more here.