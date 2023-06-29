Jada Pinkett Smith says she will address ‘falsehoods’ about her life that she created in memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith has announced the title of her upcoming memoir, in which she promises to address “falsehoods” about her life that she helped create.

The 51-year-old actor shared details about her book, “Worthy,” and revealed the cover in a candid Instagram post on June 29.

She uploaded a photo of her holding the memoir and included a close up of the mosaic-style cover art.

“On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know,” she began in the caption.

She then acknowledged her role in adding to the rumors that have spread about her over the past few years.

“The fact that I have, in the last four years contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me,” Pinkett Smith continued. “This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative.”

The “Girls Trip” star said the opening chapters of her book will describe her childhood in Baltimore before she became a Hollywood star.

“It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths. My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness,” she said.

Pinkett Smith explained that the title stems from her hope that everyone who reads the book realizes that they are all “worthy.”

She included the hashtag “OurWorthyJourney” at the end of the post.

Celebrity friends supported Pinkett Smith in the comments.

“That cover,” Kerry Washington wrote and included a heart-eye emoji. “I cannot wait!!!!!!! Xoxoxoxoxo.”

Jewel said, “So proud of you, sis!”

Toni Braxton simply commented, “Congrats!!” with a red heart emoji.

Pinkett Smith has a history of opening up to her fans about her personal life, especially her marriage to husband Will Smith and their family. She frequently spoke about their marriage on her show “Red Table Talk.” But since the talk show was canceled by Meta in April, fans have had to rely on social media for updates about the Smith family.

After the cancellation, Pinkett Smith shared a statement on Instagram on April 27 that said, “We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

The statement concluded, “We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

Since then, Pinkett Smith has not provided an update on the status of “Red Table Talk.”

As fans wait to hear news about the talk show, they can look forward to the release of “Worthy,” which was first announced in October 2022.

A press release for the book confirmed that Pinkett Smith’s marriage to the “King Richard” star will be one of the main focuses of the memoir.

“At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself,” the release said.

“Worthy” will also discuss her close friendship with 2Pac.