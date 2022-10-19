Jada Pinkett Smith recalls how she 'crossed the line' with Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino

Jada Pinkett Smith is reflecting on the mistakes she made early on when building a blended family with husband Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

On the latest episode of her Facebook series “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith was joined by her usual co-host, mom Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris. Smith then introduced Zampino, who filled in for daughter Willow Smith while she is on tour.

“This is awesome,” Zampino cheered while taking a seat. “I’m excited.”

In honor of the episode focusing on “toxic forgiveness,” Pinkett Smith, 51, began the conversation by discussing the sisterhood she has formed with Zampino for over two decades.

She revealed that their relationship had a rocky start.

“Trying to have a blended family and not really having a blueprint of that — like we really had to figure it out along the way,” the “Gotham” actor said. “For me, it really was just about maturity. Just not understanding the marital dynamic.”

Smith and Zampino married in 1992 and eventually split in 1995. Pinkett Smith tied the knot with the “King Richard” star in 1997.

The former couple share 29-year-old son Trey Smith.

The “Red Table Talk” host explained that she had assumed Zampino would not be heavily involved in their lives after the divorce papers were signed.

“So that was my biggest misconception and that this woman is a part of this family. It’s like not only taking on Trey, but Sheree was coming along, too,” Pinkett Smith said.

Zampino, 54, chimed in and said, “I’m part of the package.”

Speaking about the beginning stages of their relationship, Pinkett Smith told Zampino, “I’m imagining it definitely took some forgiveness on your part. Because I can remember some times that I really crossed the line.”

The entrepreneur laughed as Banfield-Norris waited for her daughter to elaborate.

Pinkett Smith recalled an interaction years ago after Trey attended a play date and “misbehaved.” She told Zampino that they needed to have a sit-down about Trey’s behavior.

Zampino shared her version of the conversation. “I literally walked in the house just to drop him off,” she explained. “And as soon as I walked in, Jada was like, ‘Listen, we gotta talk about his behavior.’ I was like, ‘Go get his daddy, please.’”

Smith’s former wife added, “Why are you talking about what happens at my house over here?”

Banfield-Norris described the situation as “Intertwining and out of orderness.”

Imitating Pinkett Smith, Zampino said, “To quote the creator of ‘Red Table,’ that part,” as the actor and her mother laughed. Zampino continued, “It was out of line, but you didn’t mean any harm. You were like, ‘Listen, we gotta get him right.’”

The “Girls Trip” star remembered another moment when Zampino let her know she was the “queen bee.” She said that Zampino arrived at her and Smith’s house and walked into their master bedroom.

“You marched into the master bedroom and you wanted to see what was going on. Like how it was decorated and all that. You marched back there and you were like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I just want to see,’” Pinkett Smith explained.

After listening to the story, Zampino said, “Oh, that’s out of line”

“Shameful!” she added.

Pinkett Smith replied, “I was like, ‘Well, damn. She picked the house out. I can’t say nothing.’”

Both agreed that they were “fiery” in the past.

Zampino said that she only required that Pinkett Smith treat Trey properly.

“You did that, and your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him,” she said.

Pinkett Smith noted that Zampino did not have time to adjust to her life without Smith before she entered the picture as his new wife.

Looking back at the situation, she said, “I would have definitely taken a beat as far as putting myself within the dynamic of you guys. Let’s give this a year. Let’s let you two just flesh out whatever y’all have to figure out.”

Two decades ago, Pinkett Smith did not understand Zampino’s side. Eventually, she apologized to Zampino.

Zampino thanked the actor for admitting she was wrong.

“I think we were able to have difficult conversations,” Pinkett Smith replied. “We were always able to own up and we knew that it was gonna take the two of us.”

Zampino agreed and added, “Women set the tone.”

The two used to keep a journal that they would send to each other. It was filled with messages that they had trouble sharing face to face. Pinkett Smith came up with the idea.

“My philosophy always was, how can I love Trey and not love the most important person in his life, which is his mother,” she explained.

The guest host responded, “You can’t.”

Continuing to praise Zampino, Pinkett Smith credited her for helping her become more emotionally mature.

In turn, Zampino also shared her gratitude for Pinkett Smith’s patience and for giving her “the grace to evolve.”

She told Pinkett Smith, “I think we’re committed to the process. I’m committed to loving you. I’m committed to giving you grace. You’re family to me.”

Now, the two said they have completely forgiven each other.

Zampino had previously appeared on the first episode of the talk show in 2018. Their emotional discussion addressed Pinkett Smith dating Smith while he was separated but not yet divorced from Zampino.

Pinkett Smith spoke to People at the time and said that it was important to have Zampino on the show because of their history of co-parenting.

“At that particular time, before (having a blended family) was popular, before it was even an idea, we were trying to create something that we had never experienced,” she told the publication.