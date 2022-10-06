Jada Pinkett Smith to write memoir discussing her ‘complicated marriage’ to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she will be writing a memoir that shares details about her difficult journey in Hollywood and her “complicated marriage” to Will Smith.

On Oct. 6, Dey Street Books — which is owned by HarperCollins Publishers — announced that Pinkett Smith’s book will arrive in the fall of 2023.

The untitled memoir was described as “honest and gripping” in the press release.

“At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself,” the release said.

Pinkett Smith, 51, will reflect on her childhood in Baltimore in the book. As the daughter of two addicts, the “Girls Trip” star attended theater school but also worked as a “petty drug-dealer” before becoming a successful actor.

After starring in the hit sitcom “A Different World” and appearing in multiple films, Pinkett Smith met Smith. The couple married in 1997 and are parents to 24-year-old Jaden Smith and 21-year-old Willow Smith. The “Pursuit of Happyness” actor also has a 29-year-old son named Trey from his first marriage with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

According to the press release, the “Red Table Talk” host will open up about her “rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power” in her memoir as well as her close friendship with legendary rapper 2Pac.

The press release also mentioned a “crisis” Pinkett Smith experienced at the age of 40 that caused her to reevaluate her life.

Both Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have spoken candidly in the past about their struggles as parents and spouses.

Last year, the “King Richard” star penned a memoir titled “Will” and recalled heated disagreements he has had with his wife throughout the years.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married since 1997. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Smith wrote that the two argued after he screened a documentary for the couple’s friends and family that traced Pinkett Smith’s family roots to her enslaved ancestors.

“That was the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life,” he said his wife told him afterward.

He added, “Our marriage wasn’t working. We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly something had to change.”

The actor also spoke to GQ last year about the two of them having different views about marriage.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he said at the time. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Despite rocky points in their relationship and recent headlines about his Oscars slap fiasco, the couple continue to celebrate each other and their marriage.

Last month, Pinkett Smith shared an Instagram video of her husband, family and friends singing happy birthday to her.

“I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday,” she captioned the post. “Thank you.”

She gave a short speech expressing her gratitude in the clip. After she finished, Smith chimed in and quipped, “The end. She’s grateful, highest virtue,” as she clapped her hands and laughed.