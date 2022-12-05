Elliot Page reveals vulnerable memoir cover: ‘I can be myself, in this body’

Elliot Page continues to share his story of coming out as transgender, this time through the lens of his new upcoming memoir, "Pageboy."

Page, 35, shared an Instagram Monday of the cover, which features the actor in a short haircut and plain, sleeveless T-shirt and jeans, staring at the camera with confidence.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible," he writes in the caption. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body."

Page, who stars in "Umbrella Academy" and was nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for his work in "Juno," came out as transgender in 2020. In 2021, he posted a photo of himself shirtless by the pool, with the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

"So, I’ve written a book about my story," the caption continues. "It’s out next June, and I’m so excited to share its cover with you now. At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget."

Elliot Page as Viktor in "The Umbrella Academy." Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

When he came out in 2020, Page wrote on Instagram that "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." But he noted, "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared."

He was concerned about the level of bigotry and hate trans people receive, a note he sounds in his latest post.

"Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media," Page wrote. "The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

"Pageboy" will be available in stores June 6, 2023.